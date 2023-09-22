While many major private banks provide clients direct access to alternative assets, some wealth managers remain underserved when it comes to securing top managers. One wealth tech firm is on a mission to change that. Traditionally, alternatives have been the reserve of institutional clients, which have the heft and investment discipline to allocate to this asset class. Many large families may…
US$170bn wealthtech group evens the odds for alternatives
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 22 September 2023
Related News
PGIM appoints CEO for new private alternatives unit
7 September 2023
Asian crypto AM uses traditional finance experience to lure FOs
10 May 2023
Exclusive
Why evergreen funds are in bloom: Partners Group
5 April 2023
Exclusive
Alternatives in Focus – Blackstone’s B-REIT a lesson for private banks
3 April 2023
Endowus names industry veteran to lead investment office
14 March 2023
Exclusive
Bonds, ESG, alternatives: What fund selectors are eyeing in 2023
14 February 2023
Endowus to offer Bridgewater hedge funds after Amundi tie-up
7 February 2023
Exclusive
How digital PE firm Moonfare is capturing Asian wealth
6 February 2023
Endowus partners iCapital to expand alts offerings for wealthy clients
17 January 2023
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
3 November 2022
Exclusive
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up
5 October 2022