US$170bn wealthtech group evens the odds for alternatives

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 22 September 2023
While many major private banks provide clients direct access to alternative assets, some wealth managers remain underserved when it comes to securing top managers. One wealth tech firm is on a mission to change that. Traditionally, alternatives have been the reserve of institutional clients, which have the heft and investment discipline to allocate to this asset class. Many large families may…

