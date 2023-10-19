Text size

iCapital partners with Netwealth to bring private market opportunities to Australia

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 19 October 2023
Melbourne, Australia

Fintech firm iCapital has entered into a distribution agreement with Australian investment platform Netwealth, the firms said in a joint announcement on Thursday. Under the partnership, leveraging its network of product specialists, Netwealth will initially serve as iCapital’s exclusive Australian distribution partner to distribute iCapital-sponsored global private market and hedge fund investments to financial advice firms and their wholesale clients…

