iCapital partners with Netwealth to bring private market opportunities to Australia

Fintech firm iCapital has entered into a distribution agreement with Australian investment platform Netwealth, the firms said in a joint announcement on Thursday. Under the partnership, leveraging its network of product specialists, Netwealth will initially serve as iCapital’s exclusive Australian distribution partner to distribute iCapital-sponsored global private market and hedge fund investments to financial advice firms and their wholesale clients…

