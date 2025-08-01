HSBC GPB names APAC investment counsellors head

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has named a head of investment counsellors (IC) for Asia Pacific. Effective 5 August, Edmund Lo will become regional head of IC, Asia Pacific, for the retail-linked private bank, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Based in Hong Kong and succeeding Gabriel Tam, Lo will report to Lok Yim, regional head of…
