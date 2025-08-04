Morgan Stanley graduates Summa Cum Laude

This is a sponsored article from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia.

APB was accorded observer status to attend Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia’s prestigious Wealth Leaders of Tomorrow Programme (WeTOP) this summer. Here’s what we learnt.

Despite the 7:15 am reveille, and with neither a necktie nor a dull eye in sight, around 100 under- and postgraduate offspring of Morgan Stanley’s Asia-based UHNW clients gathered with an eager buzz to attend the private bank’s third annual WeTOP at the Rosewood Hong Kong in early July.

Part of a three-day intensive course, WeTOPPERs were treated to what Vincent Chui, managing director and head of wealth management Asia Pacific, called “the signature event in the private banking industry for wealth owners of the next generation in Asia.”

They would be given valuable investment insights and practical business guidance in preparation for their future leadership roles in both their family businesses and their family offices. Uniquely, he added, their age notwithstanding, they would be addressed by the event’s speaker faculty of over 30 international thought and product leaders in the same language and with the same candour that Morgan Stanley uses for their parents as well as the firm’s most valued institutional clients.

Advice from the stage was duly delivered. It was constructive, ubiquitous and, frequently, blunt. As Chui promised, there was to be no sugar coating.

Throughout the event, WeTOPPERs were encouraged to stay informed and proactive, highlighting how global tax transparency is reshaping the landscape and how artificial intelligence is redefining industries for wealth owners. The message was clear: adaptability and lifelong learning are no longer optional, but essential. With thoughtful planning and open dialogue, the next generation can confidently navigate change and build a resilient future.

It was by no means all doom and gloom. For every word of warning and caution, there was an equal, opposite and accessible investment idea, slice of real-world business wisdom, pearl of career encouragement and helping of friendly, often inspirational, life counsel.

Investor, know thyself… and behavioural psychology

Characteristically in this light, Christina Au-Yeung, head of investment management services at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia, urged the assembled youth toward authenticity as a guiding principle: “On the investment side the key tip I have is, while you are building your own investment style and your own investment sense, use forums like this to refine areas and ideas that you identify with and that resonate with you. Never be afraid either to ask questions or to get involved.”

Keynote speaker Andy Xie, the renowned Shanghai-based economist and one of Bloomberg’s 50 most influential persons in finance, was similarly declarative. His key conclusion? WeTOPPERs should not just listen to advisors’ opinions, read analysts’ research notes and scrutinise charts, spreadsheets and infographics but, rather, they should study and engage face-to-face with how people behave as the most important part of their investment education.

The programme drilled as deep as it ranged wide. Highly focused sessions gave a practical guide to hedge funds, explained a new era of private equity investing and explored fast-evolving credit markets. They also provided profound insights into banking career opportunities in investment banking and capital markets, wealth and asset management and equity and trading through the words, vision and experiences of Morgan Stanley’s in-house leaders in each of these fields and disciplines.

Head in the clouds, feet on the ground

The hedge fund panel dazzled the delegates with tales of sports star-like multi-year compensation packages offering tens of millions in annual salaries, upfront and guaranteed for today’s portfolio management (PM) wizards amid a global shortage of talent.

Though panellists quickly calmed any undue animal spirits they may have aroused with their more prosaic prescriptions for PM success: a well-defined process, bags of adaptability and an inclination towards team-building over individual success. And to be a PM, they would first have to become analysts. Which meant, in turn, they would need to cultivate intellectual curiosity, resilience, and openness to feedback.

Let’s get digital

A high-octane discussion on digital assets offered delegates both hints of tangible career opportunities and a number of compelling investment ideas. Panellists noted that the relative youth of blockchain venture capital investment, which began in 2018, meant today’s graduates could enter an industry still very close to its inception. Onstage crypto evangelists dwelt on the virtues of decentralised finance, emphasising how blockchain as a concept, unlike current internet and social media companies, gives value back to its users and distributors.

Building impact from the ground up

In a hands-on session that redefined the meaning of giving back, WeTOPPERs rolled up their sleeves for the Bikes for Kids workshop – assembling 19 bicycles from scratch for underprivileged children in the Tai O community. The initiative sparked a powerful sense of purpose and unity, proving that meaningful social impact begins with tangible action.

Susanna Fung, head of asset planning group at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia, reflected on the session’s significance. “The most powerful lessons in giving back aren’t found in textbooks – they’re discovered through experience. When young leaders engage in community work and see the impact of their actions, philanthropy becomes more than a concept but a lifelong commitment,” she said.

The growth mindset: Becoming the leader you were meant to be

This session electrified the room as Mandell Crawley, chief client officer and a seasoned Morgan Stanley veteran, shared his inspiring journey and hard-earned wisdom with the WeTOPPERs. With infectious energy, he recounted navigating personal adversity and a 32-year career, urging the audience to seize control of their paths. WeTOPPERs leaned in, captivated by his call to cultivate self-confidence, define their unique “alpha,” and protect their personal brand. The interactive dialogue, peppered with candid reflections and practical advice, sparked lively engagement, transforming insights into a roadmap for their future success.

Crafting a legacy through wealth planning

In a trio of sessions that blended introspection with strategic foresight, WeTOPPERs were immersed in the art and architecture of wealth planning. The journey began with a candid exploration of identity, roles, and responsibilities.

WeTOPPERs examined their aspirations against the backdrop of wealth creation, preservation, and succession through real and vivid stories shared by the panel. This foundation was sharpened by tax experts who demystified the global tax landscape. Through examples, WeTOPPERs grasped the nuances of tax residency, corporate obligations, and inheritance levies.

The capstone came in a dynamic simulation of family governance in action. Through an industry-pioneer activity, role-playing as stakeholders in a family wealth planning, WeTOPPERs debated the merits of trusts, wills, and governance frameworks.

Together, these sessions formed a compelling blueprint for wealth stewardship. One that champions clarity, collaboration, and continuity. As one speaker aptly noted, “Wealth may be inherited, but wisdom must be earned.”

This is a sponsored article from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia.