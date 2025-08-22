UBP hires ex-Credit Suisse banker for Middle East wealth push

Swiss pure-play UBP has made a senior appointment for its Dubai office as the bank looks to drive growth in the Middle East. Arfat Qayyum has been appointed as the senior executive officer of the bank’s Dubai office, subject to regulatory approval. He succeeds Mohamed Shoukry and will report to Walid Shash and Mohamed Abdellatif, co-heads of the Middle East…
