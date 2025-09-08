Movers & Shakers: Pure plays lead August hires, but selectivity rules

In August, pure-play private banks, including UBP and Lombard Odier, led the hiring scene, ramping up relationship manager appointments and selectively adding senior talent as they continued to expand their Asia businesses Among key hires last month, Lombard Odier named Indosuez veteran Alfred Low as Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia. Meanwhile, Lombard Odier’s Asia private client CEO,…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]