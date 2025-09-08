Movers & Shakers: Pure plays lead August hires, but selectivity rules

In August, pure-play private banks, including UBP and Lombard Odier, led the hiring scene, ramping up relationship manager appointments and selectively adding senior talent as they continued to expand their Asia businesses Among key hires last month, Lombard Odier named Indosuez veteran Alfred Low as Hong Kong CEO and head of North Asia. Meanwhile, Lombard Odier’s Asia private client CEO,…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Beyond the usual stars? Meet Asia’s other wealth drivers
18 August 2025
Singapore: Lombard Odier hires from Julius Baer and BoS veteran joins EAM
6 August 2025
Deep Dive: Why cultural Kaohsiung could be the next frontier for wealth management
28 July 2025
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Culture eats compliance for breakfast
14 July 2025
“The numbers can only go higher”: Steven Lo on Citi Private Bank’s Asia growth
30 May 2025
Movers & Shakers: Heavyweights exit Nomura IWM and HSBC GPB
12 May 2025
Movers & Shakers: Ron Lee balances GSAM job with private banking role
4 March 2025
BNP Paribas WM hires seasoned China banker in Hong Kong
7 February 2025
Julius Baer expands Hong Kong Greater China team with two senior hires from Nomura
8 January 2025
What Asia can learn about family offices from Europe: DBS’s Lee Woon Shiu
12 December 2024
Can Lok Yim solve HSBC GPB’s talent challenges in Southeast Asia?
6 December 2024
Movers & Shakers: Top talent depart J.P. Morgan AM and Fidelity International
6 November 2024