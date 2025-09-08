Text size

Schroders names Hong Kong, South Asia client group heads

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 8 September 2025

Global investment manager Schroders has made two new appointments to lead its client group in Hong Kong and South Asia. Effective August 2025, current Hong Kong CEO Jason Yu now leads Schroders’ client group in Hong Kong, the firm announced in a statement on Monday. In his expanded role, Yu is tasked with strengthening the firm’s position as an asset…

