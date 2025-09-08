Schroders names Hong Kong, South Asia client group heads

Global investment manager Schroders has made two new appointments to lead its client group in Hong Kong and South Asia. Effective August 2025, current Hong Kong CEO Jason Yu now leads Schroders’ client group in Hong Kong, the firm announced in a statement on Monday. In his expanded role, Yu is tasked with strengthening the firm’s position as an asset…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
US$3tn manager names Hong Kong head for financial intermediaries
3 September 2025
Schroders Capital appoints APAC real estate head
27 August 2025
Allspring names Hong Kong sales director to support Asia expansion
5 August 2025
US$252bn asset manager names new CIO as 25-year veteran retires
24 July 2025
Ex-Schroders South Asia head joins Singapore infra credit platform
7 July 2025
Schroders rejigs top team with moves in Asia
16 June 2025
Exclusive
Regulation Focus: Singapore redirects cash to capital markets, Hong Kong eyes tax easing for SFOs
28 February 2025
Exclusive
Top predictions in the Year of the Wood Snake
19 December 2024
J.P. Morgan AM’s Hong Kong private banking distribution head departs
4 October 2024
US$1tn asset manager names new group chief executive
11 September 2024
Exclusive
Pictet AM betting on regulatory tailwinds to enhance mainland China distribution
10 September 2024
Renowned ex-UBS economist joins Springs Capital
10 September 2024