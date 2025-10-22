DBS bancassurance exec joins Sun Life

Sun Life has appointed a chief bancassurance officer for Asia from DBS. Effective 3 November 2025, Anshuman Das has been appointed as chief bancassurance officer, Asia, responsible for leading Sun Life’s bancassurance strategy in the region, according to a company release on Wednesday. Anshuman Das, Sun Life Das will be based in Singapore and report to David Broom, chief client…
