DBS bancassurance exec joins Sun Life

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 22 October 2025
Sun Life Financial, Toronto, Canada

Sun Life has appointed a chief bancassurance officer for Asia from DBS. Effective 3 November 2025, Anshuman Das has been appointed as chief bancassurance officer, Asia, responsible for leading Sun Life’s bancassurance strategy in the region, according to a company release on Wednesday. Anshuman Das, Sun Life Das will be based in Singapore and report to David Broom, chief client…

