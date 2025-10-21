Nomura IWM goes from niche to full-fledged – what’s the secret?

Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM) has been on a journey of transformation over the last four years. The bank, which is traditionally known for equity-related activities, has revamped its platform with diverse offerings, believing it is no longer a niche player. “We want to bring a degree of competitiveness and scalability in an industry which arguably already has extremely…

