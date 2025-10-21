Nomura IWM goes from niche to full-fledged – what’s the secret?

Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM) has been on a journey of transformation over the last four years. The bank, which is traditionally known for equity-related activities, has revamped its platform with diverse offerings, believing it is no longer a niche player. “We want to bring a degree of competitiveness and scalability in an industry which arguably already has extremely…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
From luxury to must-have: Asia’s private market boom
25 August 2025
More Bank of Singapore bankers join UBP in Hong Kong
18 August 2025
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Move over wealth hubs, Taiwan’s got chips
4 August 2025
Japan’s SMBC hires ex-Morgan Stanley PWM Asia SAS head
1 August 2025
KGI Bank selects Hong Kong for first overseas branch
21 July 2025
Exclusive
BEA PB shifts into higher gear on mainland drive, eyes 20% RM growth
25 June 2025
HSBC names Singapore wealth and premier solutions head
20 June 2025
HSBC GPB appoints desk head for Australia, Japan and international
16 May 2025
Hong Kong MFO Peakhouse appoints CEO
12 May 2025
Exclusive
HSBC GPB Asia CIO favours Asia markets amid Trump’s tariff blitz
11 April 2025
Exclusive
Movers & Shakers: Ron Lee balances GSAM job with private banking role
4 March 2025
Exclusive
Five private banks to watch in Hong Kong in 2025
13 February 2025