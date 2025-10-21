BNP Paribas WM strengthens Taiwan push with new team head

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired an industry veteran for its onshore Taiwan team, following on from the recent appointment of its Taiwan wealth management head. Based in Taipei, Eric Kao has joined the French wealth manager as a team head for private banking, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Kao has more than…

