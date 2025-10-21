Text size

BNP Paribas WM strengthens Taiwan push with new team head

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 21 October 2025
BNP Paribas, Paris

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired an industry veteran for its onshore Taiwan team, following on from the recent appointment of its Taiwan wealth management head. Based in Taipei, Eric Kao has joined the French wealth manager as a team head for private banking, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Kao has more than…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News