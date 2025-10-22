Text size

Asian family offices fuel Endowus’s latest US$70m fundraising as AUM tops US$10bn

By Stephanie Li, reporter | 22 October 2025
Samuel Rhee (left), Gregory Van, Endowus

Digital wealth platform Endowus has closed its latest fundraising round, raising over HK$540 million (US$70 million), the firm said on Wednesday. The equity round is led by London-based venture capital firm Illuminate Financial, with participation from key existing investors, Citi Ventures, Prosus Ventures and leading Asian family offices, according to a company release on Wednesday. The equity round has added…

