Asian family offices fuel Endowus’s latest US$70m fundraising as AUM tops US$10bn

Digital wealth platform Endowus has closed its latest fundraising round, raising over HK$540 million (US$70 million), the firm said on Wednesday. The equity round is led by London-based venture capital firm Illuminate Financial, with participation from key existing investors, Citi Ventures, Prosus Ventures and leading Asian family offices, according to a company release on Wednesday. The equity round has added…

