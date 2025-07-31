Former Lombard Odier Asia private client CEO joins Nomura IWM

The former Asia head of Lombard Odier Private Client will take on a senior role at Nomura International Wealth Management in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Francis Liu is set to join the Japanese giant in Hong Kong in August, multiple sources confirmed. APB has been unable to determine Liu’s exact position at the firm, but understands he…
