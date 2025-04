A Singapore-based market head has departed UOB Private Bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Low Keow Teck, managing director, North Asia market head for UOB Private Bank, has decided to leave the Singapore lender after almost two years, according to people familiar with the matter. Low reported to Jolene Ho, regional market head for Singapore and North Asia, the people…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]