Singapore IAM WRISE ventures into inland China with new office launch

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 18 September 2025
Changsha, Hunan Province

Singaporean independent wealth manager WRISE has expanded its presence with the opening of a new office in an inland Chinese city. WRISE Academy, an initiative under the firm’s affluent segment, WRISE Prestige, has been launched in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, according to a statement on Thursday. This is WRISE Academy’s second location following the launch of its Shenzhen…

