Credit reimagined: Reshaping investor strategies with private credit

Private credit strategies were once only available to the largest institutional investors. But retail investor demand has spurred the development of new vehicles and solutions, making private credit more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Private credit has grown rapidly, with AUM projected to reach US$2.6 trillion by 20291. Investors are drawn to the asset class’s potential for strong long-term returns, lower volatility, attractive yields, diversification, and enhanced risk mitigation. Structural shifts in the lending landscape have accelerated this expansion, though outcomes vary depending on manager selection, market conditions, and underlying credit performance.



Source: Cliffwater Direct Lending Index. Represents the trailing four quarters ending December 31, 2024.

This article explains the trends driving private credit’s growth, explores investor benefits, and discusses how allocating to private credit strategies may play a key role in the modern credit portfolio.

The benefits of private credit

“Private credit” refers to loans or credit investments made by non-bank lenders, often outside of traditional banks or public markets. Many borrowers choose private credit for its speed and flexibility, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses. Although private credit spans a wide range of assets and industries, these strategies generally share several key characteristics. These include the usage of floating-rate coupons, shorter terms to maturity than traditional fixed income, potential to negotiate strong covenants, and less liquidity than public market counterparts, which can result in additional yield for investors.

The unique attributes described above contribute to and help explain the five key benefits of private credit investing.

Reduced interest rate sensitivity. The prolonged low-interest-rate environment that followed the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) resulted in investors turning to private credit, given its potential to deliver higher yields. Now, in today’s higher-for-longer rate environment, investors can turn to private credit as a valuable hedge against the impact of rate increases. Private loans have shorter duration(or less sensitivity to interest rate changes) and other features that can offer a buffer against falling rates. Attractive long-term total returns. Private credit has historically produced strong total returns relative to other fixed-income assets, which is at least partly a consequence of the premium investors demand for the illiquidity and complexity of the loans.

Risk mitigation potential. Private loans are often secured by collateral and sit higher in a company's debt structure, meaning they are paid first in the event of a default, and include lender protections that require companies to meet certain financial conditions. Lower volatility. High-yield bonds and other liquid debt instruments tend to be more volatile than the marked-to-market valuations of private credit investments. Enhanced diversification. Private loans have historically exhibited low correlations to traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds, and the business cycle in general, helping to strengthen portfolio diversification.

Beyond the traditional 60/40: Reimagining the credit portfolio

Credit markets are evolving. After years of near-zero interest rates, they are now at elevated levels. Although the path forward remains uncertain, we believe that rates are likely to remain above the post-GFC average for some time to come. Liquidity has become fragmented, and there is mounting pressure on traditional 60/40 portfolios as stock/bond correlations have risen. In this environment, it is no surprise that investors are reassessing their portfolios and looking for alternative asset diversification to boost income and strengthen portfolios.

Investors have traditionally built bond portfolios with a mix of Treasuries, municipal bonds, investment-grade bonds, and high yield. Today, those allocations may no longer offer the same diversification benefits and may limit the flexibility to navigate to different credit environments. Adding private credit to a traditional fixed-income portfolio can introduce another source of potential return and attractive income, while helping to mitigate risk and enhance overall portfolio resilience.



Return and volatility for the period from January 1, 2008 through December 31, 2024. Equities refers to MSCI World Index; Fixed Income refers to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index; Private Credit refers to the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index. Source: Morningstar, Cliffwater.

Private credit is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is a diverse asset class encompassing a range of strategies. These include:

Direct lending: Senior debt issued to founder‑ or private‑equity‑owned businesses, often to support growth capital.

Mezzanine financing: Junior debt positioned between senior debt and equity, commonly used for leveraged buyouts, recapitalisations, and acquisitions.

Asset‑backed finance (ABF): Specialty lending where loans are secured by a company’s assets, cash flows or receivables.

Opportunistic lending: Lending to performing companies with acute financing needs, such as liquidity or near‑term maturities.

Distressed debt: Discounted financing to companies experiencing financial distress, including potential insolvency or bankruptcy.

ABF is an increasingly important part of the private credit universe that links credit risk to tangible collateral while offering diversified exposure to cash-flowing assets.

The growth and benefits of ABF

Private ABF is not new, but the opportunity set is evolving. Tighter regulations, higher capital reserve requirements, and the pullback of regional banks have created more room for alternative lenders to provide financing. ABF helps finance a wide range of vital economic activities, from transportation to consumer lending.

Unlike traditional corporate direct lending, where repayment relies on a company’s fundamentals and its ability to refinance, exposing lenders to corporate risk, ABF structures are often secured by self-liquidation pools of assets. This isolates risk within the underlying collateral, rather than concentrating it in the borrowing company.

Importantly, investors do not need to choose between ABF and direct lending strategies. Both offer unique benefits, and together they can serve as complementary tools helping investors pursue more stable income, manage risk more effectively, and build stronger, more resilient portfolios over time.

A ‘modern’ credit allocation includes ‘all of the above’



As of April 30, 2025. The chart compares select credit allocation strategies but omits several material factors that may significantly impact investment decisions. Differences in liquidity constraints, management fees, tax treatment, and risk considerations are not fully reflected and should be carefully evaluated before investing.

Summing up: The Oaktree Advantage

Private credit strategies were once only available to the largest institutional investors. But retail investor demand has spurred the development of new vehicles and solutions, making private credit more accessible to a broader range of investors. Today, individual investors have access to a wide range of private credit strategies and can access the diversification benefits they can bring to investors’ portfolios.

Still, private credit investing involves a great deal of complexity, and it is critically important to partner with an experienced private credit manager. Oaktree has deep roots in credit, dating back to the founders’ investing activities in 1978. The Firm has an integrated approach, with more than 260 investment professionals across 25 cities and 18 countries, who utilise a bottom up, risk-controlled and value-driven approach. Oaktree’s product range, which includes Oaktree Asset Backed Finance Fund, Strategic Credit Fund and Global Credit Fund, has demonstrated the ability to help investors strengthen their portfolios and ultimately meet their investment goals.

