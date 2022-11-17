Exclusive
Text size

ESG 2.0 – “Inclusions and exclusions give clarity but not fidelity”: Tsao Family Office CEO

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 18 November 2022

Since Bryan Goh became head of the Tsao Family Office in 2019, he has helped to revamp its due diligence process for ESG investments, which up to then mainly involved exclusions and parametric scoring. In an interview with Asian Private Banker, the CEO discusses how and why the family office had to change its ESG investing approach, which is still…

