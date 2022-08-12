Exclusive
Text size

ESG 2.0 – Three musts when choosing ESG funds: Jean Chia of Bank of Singapore

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 August 2022

Has ESG investing been compromised by the recent underperformance of ESG funds? And what are the top three critical factors Bank of Singapore examines when choosing ESG funds? Jean Chia, CIO and head of portfolio management and research office, shares her insights with Asian Private Banker. “We are getting more sophisticated in terms of the funds in which we invest,”…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News