Has ESG investing been compromised by the recent underperformance of ESG funds? And what are the top three critical factors Bank of Singapore examines when choosing ESG funds? Jean Chia, CIO and head of portfolio management and research office, shares her insights with Asian Private Banker. “We are getting more sophisticated in terms of the funds in which we invest,”…
Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Three musts when choosing ESG funds: Jean Chia of Bank of Singapore
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS
20 June 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore sees double digit growth in DPM assets: Grizelda Lee
13 June 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
Exclusive
PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM
27 May 2022
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore loses two veteran private bankers
17 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Bank of Singapore doubles down on China, Hong Kong equities coverage: Jean Chia
17 February 2022
Exclusive
UOB Private Bank IAM head in Singapore to exit
18 October 2021
Bank of Singapore loses Singapore-based managing director
24 August 2021