Exclusive
Text size

APB Intensive 7.0: Opportunities abound despite market uncertainties

By Bella Ding | 10 July 2023

Despite economic turmoil, high inflation and pressurised margins, and a recession in sight, fund managers at Asian Private Banker’s 7th Intensive event identified compelling opportunities ranging from investment grade (IG) credit, special situations, small-cap equities, hedge funds and farmland. During the webinar, select fund managers pitched their latest investment convictions and product solutions to an exclusive audience of the region’s…

