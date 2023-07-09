Despite economic turmoil, high inflation and pressurised margins, and a recession in sight, fund managers at Asian Private Banker’s 7th Intensive event identified compelling opportunities ranging from investment grade (IG) credit, special situations, small-cap equities, hedge funds and farmland. During the webinar, select fund managers pitched their latest investment convictions and product solutions to an exclusive audience of the region’s…
APB Intensive 7.0: Opportunities abound despite market uncertainties
By Bella Ding | 10 July 2023
