Barings is on the rise in Asia Pacific and Mike Freno wants to capitalise. The CEO of the US$338 billion fund manager says the business is growing faster in the region than anywhere else. It employs over 300 people in Asia Pacific in seven locations: China (Shanghai), Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and Australia. “The region makes up about…
Mike Freno looks to make most of Barings’ Asia growth
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
HSBC GPB’s COO for Asia-Pacific resigns
26 September 2022
Barings adds A$6B to AUM with acquisition down under
11 August 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Extreme volatility creates opportunities: Credit Suisse AM’s Asia-Pacific head
14 July 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Return to Asia equities and IG bonds in 2H22: Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan AM
30 June 2022
HSBC GPB North Asia heavyweight resigns
2 June 2022
Exclusive
Four pure-play CEOs share the secrets to their AUM growth in Asia-Pacific
30 May 2022
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
3 May 2022
Eyeing pool of U/HNWIs, Barings launches global HY bond fund in China
27 April 2022
Exclusive
Pictet WM bets ASEAN growth will catch up: Evelyn Yeo
9 March 2022
Two in five alts fund managers tap into PWM and retail distribution for growth: EY
24 November 2021