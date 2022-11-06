Exclusive
Mike Freno looks to make most of Barings’ Asia growth

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 November 2022

Barings is on the rise in Asia Pacific and Mike Freno wants to capitalise. The CEO of the US$338 billion fund manager says the business is growing faster in the region than anywhere else. It employs over 300 people in Asia Pacific in seven locations: China (Shanghai), Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and Australia. “The region makes up about…

