Singaporean banks did well from wealth management in 3Q22, delivering record results even though fee income came under pressure. Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation reported on Friday (4 November) that its wealth management income grew by 21% to SGD 1.12 billion, making up 35% of the group income in the quarter. The bank’s wealth management business, which comprises insurance, private banking, premier…
Wealth management stands out for Singaporean banks in 3Q22
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 4 November 2022
