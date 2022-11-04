Text size

Wealth management stands out for Singaporean banks in 3Q22

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 4 November 2022

Singaporean banks did well from wealth management in 3Q22, delivering record results even though fee income came under pressure. Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation reported on Friday (4 November) that its wealth management income grew by 21% to SGD 1.12 billion, making up 35% of the group income in the quarter. The bank’s wealth management business, which comprises insurance, private banking, premier…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News