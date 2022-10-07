J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Tai Hui on the rebooting of China and Southeast Asian Markets (Mandarin interview)

JP Morgan Asset Management’s Managing Director, Chief Market Strategist, Asia Tai Hui recently joined Asian Private Banker for an exclusive interview.

近期，我们邀请到了摩根资产管理 (J.P. Morgan Asset Management) 亚洲首席市场策略师许长泰先生做客《亚洲私人银行家》专访。

Hui discussed a range of topics covering the impact of Fed rate hikes on Asia-Pacific markets, preferred markets and sectors for Asia stocks, whether China A-shares are still worth investing in, and prospects for the asset and wealth management industry in China and Hong Kong.

在本期视频中，你可以了解到美联储加息对亚太市场的影响，亚洲股市的优选市场及行业板块，中国A股是否仍值得投资，以及中港资产管理及财富管理行业的发展前景。