China’s central bank has once more reduced its benchmark lending rate in a bid to aid an economy beset by real estate sector woes, but asset managers argue that the pressure on the property sector remains and that it is premature to talk about a recovery. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) on Monday lowered the one-year loan prime rate…
Rate cuts unlikely to dispel China property woes but e-commerce companies given a reprieve
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 August 2022
