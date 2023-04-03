Leading private banks and general partners in Asia had their say when it comes to alternative investing for UHNWIs, at Asian Private Banker’s inaugural Alternatives in Focus event held at The Westin Singapore Among the topics for discussion were alternatives and asset allocation, what can be learned about semi-liquids from Blackstone’s B-REIT, as well as diversification within the alternatives asset class….
Alternatives in Focus – Blackstone’s B-REIT a lesson for private banks
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 April 2023
