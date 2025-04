Hong Kong’s push to attract the world’s richest families is benefiting from a burgeoning philanthropy ecosystem, technology innovations, and the recent money laundering scandal in Singapore, according to a top government official tasked with luring family offices. As of February, InvestHK had assisted over 160 family offices with setting up or expanding in the Asian financial hub. A further 150…

