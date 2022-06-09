Text size

UBS spots four APAC family office trends worth noting

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 9 June 2022
Photo by Sandy Miller on Unsplash

Single family offices in Asia Pacific are seeking out more active strategies, while reducing exposure to fixed income and turning to alternatives for higher returns. In addition, they are committed to changing their own businesses to support net zero, and demonstrating curiosity about digital assets. These are the latest Asia Pacific findings from UBS’s Global Family Office Report 2022, which…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News