UBS GWM makes Philippines client advisor appointments 

10 June 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management has appointed a senior client advisor and two private bankers covering the Philippines market, according to an internal memo circulated by the Swiss bank. As senior client advisor, Maria Lourdes Kristen Quintos will focus on UHNW relationships. She is an industry veteran with over 35 years of experience. She was most recently president and CEO of…

