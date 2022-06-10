Asia knows few wealth management riddles more perplexing than Thailand. With its unstable politics, COVID-19-shattered tourism and export industries, supply chains in chaos and global interest rates rising, the nation might look less than hospitable to private bankers. But Narit Kosalathip at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities is not surprised to see the globe’s biggest banking powers angling for a slice of…
Thailand’s growing wealth poses riddle for top private banks
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 10 June 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
SCB Julius Baer bulks up in Thailand with team leader and RMs
8 June 2022
SCB Julius Baer names head of investment advisory
31 May 2022
How China’s 2022 growing pains are a headache for private banks
31 May 2022
APB Insights: Wealth continuum players the top hirers of 2021
16 May 2022
Thailand’s Phatra looks to strike blow against global rivals
20 April 2022
Julius Baer expands private banker’s role as team head relocates
12 April 2022
Which private banks had the best 2021 earnings growth in Asia?
1 March 2022
These Asian private banks were the most aggressive in recruiting senior staff last year
4 February 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse forays into onshore Thailand with DPM offering, bolsters Thai franchise with two hires
8 December 2021
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
SCB Julius Baer’s Singapore chief steps down and joins Julius Baer as MD senior advisor
3 September 2021
Siam Commercial Bank loses PB head and securities chief
4 August 2021