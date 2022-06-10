Exclusive
Text size

Thailand’s growing wealth poses riddle for top private banks

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 10 June 2022
Photo by Dan Freeman on Unsplash

Asia knows few wealth management riddles more perplexing than Thailand. With its unstable politics, COVID-19-shattered tourism and export industries, supply chains in chaos and global interest rates rising, the nation might look less than hospitable to private bankers. But Narit Kosalathip at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities is not surprised to see the globe’s biggest banking powers angling for a slice of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News