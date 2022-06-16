Text size

Fed hikes rates by most since 1994: Private banks and asset managers react

By Daniel Shane, editor | 16 June 2022
Photo by Etienne Martin on Unsplash

Following weeks of speculation, the Federal Reserve this week unveiled its largest single rate hike in almost three decades. The 75bps rise on Wednesday, the US central bank’s biggest increase since 1994, comes as the Fed attempts to tamp down stubbornly high inflation that has been worsened by a crunch in global energy and food markets. The Federal Funds rate…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News