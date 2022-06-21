Text size

For Asia’s private bankers, the 1990s are making an unwelcome return

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 21 June 2022
As the economic backdrop of the 1990s makes a sudden return, Asia’s private bankers are feeling a sense of déjà vu mixed with trepidation. All at once, the US Federal Reserve is tightening like it is 1994, Beijing and Hong Kong are obsessing over exchange rates like it is 1997, and the Japanese JPY is plunging like it is1999. The…

