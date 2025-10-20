Funds veteran departs Indosuez WM in Hong Kong

A funds executive has left Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Stanley Chan, who was most recently the head of asset management investor relations for Hong Kong at the French wealth manager, said in an online post over the weekend that his tenure concluded on 17 October 2025 due to “business reorganisation”. In…

