Credit Suisse AT1 fallout: Who’s exposed in this US$245bn market?

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 24 March 2023

The collapse and takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS is sending shockwaves through a US$245 billion asset market. The Swiss government’s decision to write down US$17 billion in Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, while allowing equity holders to be compensated as part of the deal, has been viewed in some quarters as upending the traditional capital structure. As a…

