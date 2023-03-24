Text size

Hong Kong unveils new plan to woo FOs. Will it work?

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 24 March 2023

Hong Kong has announced a raft of new measures to incentivise UHNWIs to establish family offices (FOs) in the city, including relaxed residency rights and tax incentives. Furthermore, in a possible riposte to Singapore’s recently-announced tax incentives for philanthropists, the Hong Kong government has announced policies of its own to develop Hong Kong as a philanthropic centre. Family offices are…

