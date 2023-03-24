Text size

HSBC GPB hires APAC wealth planning head from Credit Suisse

By Daniel Shane, editor | 24 March 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has appointed a new head of regional wealth planning advisory for Asia-Pacific from Credit Suisse, several months after the previous occupant of the role departed to join a single-family office. Henry Lam, who begins his new job on 28 March, was since 2017 managing director and head of wealth solutions, Asia-Pacific, at Credit Suisse,…

