HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has appointed a new head of regional wealth planning advisory for Asia-Pacific from Credit Suisse, several months after the previous occupant of the role departed to join a single-family office. Henry Lam, who begins his new job on 28 March, was since 2017 managing director and head of wealth solutions, Asia-Pacific, at Credit Suisse,…
HSBC GPB hires APAC wealth planning head from Credit Suisse
By Daniel Shane, editor | 24 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC hires UBS veteran as head of advisory for Hong Kong
17 March 2023
EFG hires Credit Suisse China market head as Hong Kong CEO
22 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse
13 January 2023
HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia
21 December 2022
Singapore market leader latest APAC WM departure from Credit Suisse
7 November 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
14 June 2022
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022