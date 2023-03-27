Text size

Credit Suisse veterans among new EFG hires in HK, SG

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 March 2023

EFG on Monday announced the hiring of eight client relationship officers to further strengthen its teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, including two former Credit Suisse bankers. Five of the new client relationship officers were added to the Swiss boutique bank’s Hong Kong team, with the other three joining the team in Singapore. The appointments come after the recent hiring…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News