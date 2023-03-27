EFG on Monday announced the hiring of eight client relationship officers to further strengthen its teams in Hong Kong and Singapore, including two former Credit Suisse bankers. Five of the new client relationship officers were added to the Swiss boutique bank’s Hong Kong team, with the other three joining the team in Singapore. The appointments come after the recent hiring…
Credit Suisse veterans among new EFG hires in HK, SG
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 March 2023
