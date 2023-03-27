Exclusive
Pictet: the Swiss pure play that invests purely in Swiss art

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 27 March 2023

Dating from 1805 when Pictet was established, the Swiss pure play now has some 1000 artworks from around 175 artists. What makes the art collection unique, is that all artworks must have some connection to Switzerland. “As wealth and asset managers, we at Pictet view building an art collection as an investment reflecting the long-term approach, focusing on preserving assets,…

