What next for Credit Suisse’s Asia onshore businesses?

By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 March 2023

The shock merger of Credit Suisse and UBS has shaken the world of private banking, with questions being raised as to the future of overlapping business interests and competencies between the two banks. As the dust settles, another conundrum arises: what next for Credit Suisse’s onshore businesses? Asian Private Banker spoke to industry insiders to find out. All eyes on UBS…

