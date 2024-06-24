Exclusive
“Playing with Legos”: Indosuez WM on innovative DPM for the next-gen

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 24 June 2024
Omar Shokur and Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger, Indosuez Wealth Management

With next-generation clients becoming more tech-savvy and time-conscious, the evolution of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) has become increasingly important, say Indosuez Wealth Management’s Omar Shokur and Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger. Private banks are keen to increase their DPM penetration and are developing an asset allocation model to raise the bar. With the great wealth transfer happening progressively, the key question for…

