PB clients flock to alts and ESG to beat inflation: Chng Chia Chia of J.P. Morgan AM

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 27 May 2022

As global uncertainties are adding urgency to PB clients’ search for return and diversification, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is planning to launch more alternative and ESG strategies, Chng Chia Chia told Asian Private Banker. The J.P. Morgan AM head of Private Bank Distribution attributed the growing interest that PB clients have shown for alternatives and ESG strategies to “global uncertainties…

