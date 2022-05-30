Exclusive
Text size

Small-ticket deals prompt IAM to set up VCC structure

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 May 2022
Photo by Andy Hhermawan on Unsplash

Singapore-based HP Wealth Management will soon be the latest financial firm to set up a Variable Capital Company (VCC) in the city-state, a move that is driven by pent-up demand for private market investments. Clients are increasingly looking at private equity (PE) and private debt, but are finding it difficult to access these deals in small ticket sizes, such as…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News