Exclusive
Text size

Four pure-play CEOs share the secrets to their AUM growth in Asia-Pacific

By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 May 2022
Jimmy Lee, Tee Fong Seng, Albert Chiu and Michael Blake

Buoyed by robust mandate penetration rates, Asia-Pacific pure-play private banks enjoyed strong AUM growth in 2021, according to Asian Private Banker data. The data reveal that six pure-plays in the region grew their AUM, with their combined books expanding by 10.2% to US$387.37 billion. That stood in stark contrast to other parts of the industry, where AUMs were hit by…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News