HSBC has appointed a global & Asia-Pacific head of alternatives, according to a Monday news release. Effective 1 September, Mathieu Forcioli will be responsible for building on the bank’s partnership with HSBC Alternative Investments Limited, and bringing proprietary and third party solutions to HNW clients, thus creating opportunities for clients to participate in private markets and hedge funds. The role…
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 30 May 2022
