Investors pull US$5.2B from hedge funds

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 31 May 2022
Photo by Braden Hopkins on Unsplash

Investors withdrew US$5.20 billion from hedge funds in April, with the bulk of this still coming from long/short equity and credit strategies, according to just released data from eVestment. Long/short equity saw investors pull US$2.87 billion, bringing year-to-date (YTD) outflows from these funds to US$12.11 billion. These are the largest monthly and YTD outflows, and the strategies are all in…

