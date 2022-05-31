Exclusive
Text size

China’s U/HNWIs looking for more than just asset appreciation: Ping An Bank PB

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 31 May 2022

China’s fast-growing pool of entrepreneurial wealth is increasingly looking beyond products and asset allocation, according to the president of Ping An Bank’s private banking arm, who highlighted rising demand for philanthropy and wealth planning services. In an interview with Asian Private Banker, Hong Shuai pointed out that Chinese HNWIs are often entrepreneurs, while their European and North-American counterparts mostly represent…

