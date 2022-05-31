Amid all the tensions between Washington and Beijing in recent years, virtually no one predicted that the US economy might end up growing faster than China. When President Joe Biden’s team highlighted this juxtaposition in Tokyo last week, US officials seemed as disoriented as anyone. Analysts at Capital Economics and Bloomberg predict that China might grow 2% in 2022, far…
How China’s 2022 growing pains are a headache for private banks
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 31 May 2022
