SCB Julius Baer, the Thailand joint venture between the Swiss pure-play and Siam Commercial Bank, has appointed a head of investment advisory, Asian Private Banker understands. People familiar with the matter said that Kean Tan had taken up the Bangkok-based role in May 2022. In the position, he will oversee SCB Julius Baer’s strategy for investment advisory and management across…
SCB Julius Baer names head of investment advisory
By Daniel Shane, editor | 31 May 2022
