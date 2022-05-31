Exclusive
SCB Julius Baer names head of investment advisory

By Daniel Shane, editor | 31 May 2022
Photo by Jacob Guse on Unsplash

SCB Julius Baer, the Thailand joint venture between the Swiss pure-play and Siam Commercial Bank, has appointed a head of investment advisory, Asian Private Banker understands. People familiar with the matter said that Kean Tan had taken up the Bangkok-based role in May 2022. In the position, he will oversee SCB Julius Baer’s strategy for investment advisory and management across…

