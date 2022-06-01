Pictet Wealth Management has appointed a head of DPM fixed income for Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Tina Yu joins the Swiss pure play from rival Julius Baer, where she was head of Asian fixed income, managing a team of portfolio managers in the region. Based in Singapore, Yu was previously senior vice president…
Swiss pure play picks Asia fixed income DPM head from rival
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 June 2022
