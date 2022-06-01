Bank of China (Hong Kong) has appointed a new market head for North Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Judy Chan joined the bank’s Hong Kong division in May as market head for Hong Kong, China, and International markets. In her new role, she is responsible for new business development, customer relationship management, private wealth, and family wealth management. She…
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 June 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
DBS Private Bank Greater China market head resigns
17 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Pictet WM hires Greater China market group head from J.P. Morgan PB
16 February 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
Bank of East Asia picks head of private banking from UBS
7 October 2021
HSBC Global Private Banking names new head of mainland China
30 June 2021
HSBC Private Banking names head of discretionary and funds APAC
28 June 2021
HSBC Private Banking names ASEAN and Australia market head
9 June 2021