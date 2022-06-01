Exclusive
Text size

Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 June 2022

Bank of China (Hong Kong) has appointed a new market head for North Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Judy Chan joined the bank’s Hong Kong division in May as market head for Hong Kong, China, and International markets. In her new role, she is responsible for new business development, customer relationship management, private wealth, and family wealth management. She…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News