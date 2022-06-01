Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of the OCBC Group, has opened an onshore entity in Malaysia to capture growth opportunities in the country’s blooming wealth segment. BOS Wealth Management Malaysia (BOSWM) will offer customised wealth management solutions and investment advisory services to UHNW and HNW clients. “There is clearly potential for this market to develop and flourish,” said…
Bank of Singapore sets up shop in Malaysia
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 June 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Bank of Singapore inks philanthropic partnership
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Exclusive
Our onshore India presence sets us apart in cross-border financing for South Asian clients: Deutsche Bank WM
2 March 2022
Bank of Singapore 3Q21 AUM grows 6% YoY to US$123 billion
3 November 2021
Deutsche Bank WM nabs MD-ranked RM from Bank of Singapore
15 October 2021
Bahren Shaari on succession at BoS: Our business is not defined by personality
6 October 2021
HSBC PB renames market heads for Singapore and Malaysia as senior desk heads
7 September 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021
Bank of Singapore AUM up 11% in 1H21 YoY, driven by continued inflows
4 August 2021
Credit Suisse appoints veterans as market leader and team leader for Malaysia
5 July 2021
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head resigns
28 June 2021