FSN SG 2025: Citi, Morgan Stanley, and RBC’s portfolio allocation strategies amid rate cuts

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 19 September 2025
SINGAPORE, Asian Private Banker Funds Selection Nexus 2025. Left to right: Gautam Chadda, RBC Wealth Management; Amanda Lee, Citi Global Wealth; Wee-Kiat Tan, Morgan Stanley; and James Savastano, Lord Abbett.

The market dynamics seen this year could mean that there is no longer a single one-size-fits-all playbook that fund selectors can refer to when choosing funds and speaking to clients. Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, a declining US dollar, and the United States Federal Reserve announcing on 18 September interest rate cuts by 25 basis points in a bid to weather…

