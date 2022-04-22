HSBC is adding Shenzhen as its newest Global Private Banking (GPB) business hub, expanding its wealth management footprint in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), according to a Friday announcement. “Vibrant entrepreneurialism and innovation are fuelling wealth creation across key centres in mainland China, including Shenzhen, where the number of households with net assets of more than RMB 10…
Adding Shenzhen as wealth hub, HSBC aims to triple GBA PB team by 2025
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 April 2022
